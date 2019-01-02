December warmer and wetter than normal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many times, when you hear the word "winter" you think of it being cold and snowy.

It seems though, that more often we've been seeing less and less snow here in the Wabash Valley.

In the month of December, we were almost 2 inches above what we normally see in terms of precipitation.

The interesting thing about that though, is that none of it was measurable snow.

If we look at December although we didn't have many days with rain, it was still enough to put us into the "above average" category.

If we also look at temperatures on the days we had precipitation, all of those days except one were either around average or above average.

Because of that, we didn't get any snow.

If we look a little closer at the temperatures, we see that the first and last days of December were above average.

After that first day of December, the next week and a half was well below average, dropping temperatures from the low 40's down into the upper 20's for day time highs.

Christmas wasn't very winter like either.

That entire holiday week, we were well above average.

So what does this mean for us?

Right now, we're looking to see the potential for colder temperatures paired with snow and some ice come January and February.