Debt Collectors will soon be able to contact you through social media

NATIONWIDE (WTHI)- Soon, debt collectors won't just be calling you, they'll be able to contact you using social media.

It's the new ruling from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It's a lengthy 653 pages.

It allows debt collectors to contact you through email, text and social media.

"If indeed you legitimately owe somebody some money, that's not going to be good for your credit rating that's not going to be good for your reputation," said Tim Maniscalo with Better Business Bureau of Indianapolis. He said collectors aren't as scary as you think.

"They're reasonable they're trying to work with you, they will set up some sort of a payment plan."

Maniscalo said if you get a call or message from a debt collector, it's important to make sure the debt actually belongs to you.

This could open up another door for potential scammers.

"There are official documents that the debt collector is required to provide you if indeed you think the debt is not a legitimate debt."

But it's up to you to know what debt you owe. Maniscalo said you do have time.

Debt collectors won't be able to contact you on social media for another year.

"Debt is not necessarily a bad thing a lot of people do it and there's a way to remedy that so just take care of your reputation, take care of your debt."

If social media isn't your thing, you can opt-out of that contact method.