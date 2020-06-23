Debate on defunding, taking the conversation to a more local level

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Nationwide, the debate continues on whether or not to defund police.

This comes after the most recent death of George Floyd and what was considered excessive force that took a life.

The debate shows two very different ends of the spectrum.

Some argue that defunding the police will be a solution to some of the most recent issues and others say it goes deeper than taking away funding.

News 10 took the conversation to a more local level.

We spoke with Arthur Feinsod, an active community member.

He says rather than take away funding, police should be provided with better training such as implicit bias training for these kinds of situations.

"The idea we want a strong police department that cares about all of its citizens and cares about the safety of all of us and knows how to use force and when to use force and that takes a lot of training and money," said Feinsod.

We reached out to Indiana State Police to hear their side to this issue.

This was their response. "At this time we will not comment on this issue."

Feinsod argues training is the answer as opposed to force.

"We want those people to be trained of when to use force and how to use force so the force is not used at the wrong times as it was in the case of George Floyd, that it's used in the proper time and we need to have force to protect us."