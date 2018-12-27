Clear

Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US

More police officers have died in the line of duty this year in the United States than in 2017, according to data released Thursday.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 2:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More police officers have died in the line of duty this year in the United States than in 2017, according to data released Thursday.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said in a report that 144 federal, state and local officers have died so far in 2018. That figure represents roughly a 12 percent increase from the 129 who died in 2017.

The majority of the officers who died were shot or fatally injured in car crashes. Other deaths involved heart attacks, drownings and cancer and other illnesses developed by responders to the World Trade Center attack.

Eight of the officers were killed during investigative activity and six were killed while responding to calls of a domestic disturbance, according to the report. Two were killed while serving warrants, two died while handling or transporting prisoners and two others were inadvertently shot by other officers.

The officers who died in 2018 include a sheriff’s deputy in Sacramento County, California, killed in a shootout, and a Greensboro, North Carolina, police officer killed in a car crash while responding to a call for a robbery in progress.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy, warm and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain likely with a thundershower possible. Windy and mild. High: 56°

Image

TH North

Image

Edgewood

Image

Robinson

Image

TH South

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?