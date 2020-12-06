Clear

Death penalty opponents host virtual human rights conference ahead of scheduled December federal executions

As federal executions are set to continue this next week here in Terre Haute, activists against the death penalty are making their voices heard.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

Death penalty opponents are hosting a week-long virtual human rights conference. It began on Sunday, December 6th.

Creator of the conference Ashley Kincaid Eve says she wanted to continue building momentum for their cause. Brandon Bernard’s execution is next, and it will be on international human rights day.

Kincaid Eve says because of this, she wanted to bring awareness to those who don’t even know executions are taking place. She decided to reach out to famed human rights activist Amanda Knox, and now the conference is garnering national attention.

“What we thought was just going to be a one day live stream event turned into a week long conference that now has national and international heroes attending,” Kincaid Eve explained, “We’ve been very fortunate to get the momentum around this. It’s about raising awareness because if people are being killed in your name, you have a duty to at least know that it’s happening.”

Kincaid Eve says the topics discussed include wrongful convictions, the impact on the families of death row inmates, and congressional leaders committed to ending the federal death penalty.

