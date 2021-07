VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday at 12:25 PM, a male victim was discovered in a hotel room by staff at the Days Inn and Suites. This happened at 4th Street and Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office of Criminal Investigations are working together on the ongoing investigation.

At this time, the name of the victim is not yet known. News 10 will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.