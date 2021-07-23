UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Terre Haute, teenager dead after shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says a teenager died after an early morning shooting.

Friday afternoon police released an update saying the shooting happened at 13th and Poplar Streets around 12:30 am. Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Adamson sent a social media post saying the female victim was 15-years-old.

Early Friday morning, police were at a property near 19th and Poplar Streets. Around the same time, police were also at a gas station near 13th and Poplar Streets. It's unclear if the two scenes were related.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | THPD investigating death near 19th and Poplar

Police haven't released other information as the investigation is ongoing. This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as police give more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rumsey at (812) 244-2667.