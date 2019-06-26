Death investigation underway in Lawrenceville after police find woman dead in apartment complex

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) -An active death investigation is underway in Lawrenceville, Illinois.

We are still working to get details, but here is what we know so far.

According to the Lawrence County coroner, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call around 5:00 on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment complex in Lawrenceville.

That is where they found the body of a woman in her late 30's.

The Lawrenceville Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are working the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for sometime on Wednesday.