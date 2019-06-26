Clear

Death investigation underway in Lawrenceville after police find woman dead in apartment complex

According to the Lawrence County coroner, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call around 5:00 on Tuesday evening.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) -An active death investigation is underway in Lawrenceville, Illinois.

We are still working to get details, but here is what we know so far.

According to the Lawrence County coroner, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call around 5:00 on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment complex in Lawrenceville.

That is where they found the body of a woman in her late 30's.

The Lawrenceville Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are working the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for sometime on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Heat Wave Begins!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

High Pressure and Rain

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

All-Star Game Prize Pack Giveaway

Image

Child molestation cases on the rise: Mother of an alleged victim speaks out

Image

Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Perhaps a late afternoon storm. High: 88°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan

Image

Local hospital gains a new critical incident response team

Image

Terre Haute residents let their voices be heard in listening session

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father