Death investigation underway after dead body found at Oblong Park

The victim was reported missing a couple of hours before he was located deceased in the park.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 3:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - A death investigation is underway in Crawford County, Illinois.

That's according to the Crawford County Coroner.

He told us the body of a 40-year-old man was found inside the Oblong Park just before 2:00 Monday morning.

The victim was reported missing a couple of hours before he was located deceased in the park.

An autopsy is being performed at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The cause of death of under investigation.

