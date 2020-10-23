Knox County, Ind (WTHI) - We've learned more about a death investigation in Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff's office says CC Lee Cochran is now facing a murder charge.

Cochran is from Lawrenceville, Illinois.

The murder charge was upgraded from involuntary manslaughter and stems from Friday morning when someone crashed into a house in Vincennes.

According to police, Cochran was the passenger in the vehicle.

We now know that the driver was Christopher Edward Anderson.

Police say He left the vehicle and was lying on the floor of the home's living room.

He had deep cuts and was dead.

Police do not believe the accident caused the wounds and his death.

Officials are not releasing an exact cause of death at this time.