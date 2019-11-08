Clear
Death Investigation underway in Parke County

An autopsy with Dr. Kohr has been scheduled

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Press Release

PARKE COUNTY – According to Indiana State Police, Parke County requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police in reference to a death investigation of a 57-year-old Newport, Indiana, man that was located at Rose Valley Apartment Complex, in Rosedale Indiana.

Preliminary information about this ongoing death investigation, determined that the 57-year-old male was causing a disturbance at the Rose Valley Apartment Complex. The disturbance was so severe that police were requested at the apartment complex. The first responding officer to the scene was Kevin Bratcher, a Rosedale Deputy Town Marshal.

His initial investigation revealed that the male was mentally unstable, and he requested additional assistance at the scene. Upon the arrival of a second officer, Derek Cerny, of the Rockville Police Department, it was determined that the male needed an immediate emergency detention for mental health issues.

When the officers attempted to detain the male, he went into physical distress. Officers immediately provided first aid and also contacted EMS. All life-saving procedures were used to no avail. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Parke County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy with Dr. Roland Kohr has been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

At that time, a positive identification is expected to be made, as well as other information to the cause and manner of death.

