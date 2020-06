SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan city police officer found a dead passenger in a car he pulled over, now Indiana State Police are investigating.

The officer stopped the car just after 8:00 on Sunday night on U.S. 41 near County Road 300 North.

During the stop, the officer noticed the passenger was unresponsive, so he called for an ambulance.

48-year-old Cosme Guzman of Princeton was pronounced dead at the Sullivan County Community Hospital.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday morning.