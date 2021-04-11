Deadly car crash claims the life of 29-year-old woman

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois state police say 29-year-old Alyssa Rhodes is dead after a car crash involving one other vehicle. Law officials say this happened shortly after midnight on US Route 40 in the area of 900th street in Effingham county. Officers say a Ford Fiesta was traveling eastbound on US Route 40 and a GMC Terrain was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane. Law officials say that's when the Ford Fiesta swerved to the left but was still struck by the GMC Terrain in a head-on collision. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the passenger Alyssa Rhodes died from her injuries. The driver Andrew Welter was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.