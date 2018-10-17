Deadline to pay property taxes in Vigo County is approaching

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The deadline to pay your property taxes is quickly approaching in Vigo County.
The deadline to pay on time is November 13th. Starting on October 29th, payments can be made at several banks throughout Vigo County.
Those banks include: Terre Haute Savings Bank, First Financial Bank, Old National Bank, Regions Bank, Riddell Bank, Fifth Third Bank and First Farmers Bank and Trust.
Payments can also be mailed directly to the Vigo County Treasurer's office, or paid online.
