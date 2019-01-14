Deadline placed for Vigo County Jail update

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, a federal judge placed a deadline on Vigo County leaders to update the plans for a new Vigo County Jail.

The documents were filed late Monday afternoon.

Commissioners say proposed sites are being analyzed for construction.

They've met with representatives for three potential properties.

The latest status report does not specifically name those three locations.

County leaders expect to have more information during the next hearing slated for February 13th.