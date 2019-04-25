Clear

Deadline near for Illinois homeowners to get mortgage help

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Time is running out for Illinois homeowners facing foreclosure to get help paying their mortgage.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority says the state’s Hardest Hit program will close on April 30.

The program uses federal dollars to help people struggling to pay their mortgage due to unemployment, underemployment or financial hardships. Homeowners may apply for up to $35,000 in mortgage payment assistance.

The federal government started the program in 2010 to help families in states most affected by the economic and housing market downturn. Illinois has received more than $715 million.

IHDA Executive Director Audra Hamernik says over 20,000 homeowners in 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties have received assistance since the program started.

People may apply for free through IHDA’s Hardest Hit website at www.illinoishardesthit.org .

