Deadline for voter registration is fast approaching - here's what you need to do before that happens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The deadline to register to vote is approaching.
Officials with Vigo County Voter Registration say right now, around 72,000 people are registered to vote here. Of that 78,000 only about 58,000 are active voters.
Make sure you update your voting information if you are registered in another county.
This can cause voting numbers to appear as if only a small number voted. This number can also be caused by individuals who previously registered to vote in Vigo County - but have since moved.
The deadline to register is April 6.
To learn more about your voter registration status, click here.
