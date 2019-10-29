Deadline Approaching for Candles Museum Auschwitz Trip

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Candles Holocaust Museum is leading the first trip to Auschwitz since Eva Kor’s passing.

The trip will include a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Eva was set to present at the event. Instead, her son Alex is going to read letters that she wrote to her parents as a young girl in the concentration camp. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about the history of the concentration camps from the Candles Museum staff.

The trip is scheduled for January 25 - February 2, 2020. Candles staff told News 10 a few spots remain for those who wish to participate in the trip. You can find more information about the trip here.

That’s not the only opportunity to travel with Candles in 2020.

Museum staff will also carry on the annual trip that Eva led each summer to Auschwitz. Five scholarships are available for educators who wish to participate in this summer’s trip. The trip is scheduled for June 27 - July 5, 2020.

“A trip is really a great way to connect with the history,” Leah Simpson, Director of the Candles Holocaust Museum, said. “We can read about a bunch of things in the books, but actually experiencing it and just seeing it in real life is a really different connection.”

More information about the scholarship for the summer trip is available here. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is 4 p.m. on November 15.