VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are investigating a fatal fire in Vermillion County.

It happened on Friday morning at 18055 Ridgeline Road in Universal.

Crews responded to a garage fire.

The fire is out, but we have learned a criminal investigation is underway. Indiana State Police told News 10 the fire is suspected arson. Inside the garage, crews found a body.

