TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found floating in a pond at a Terre Haute cemetery.

On Tuesday morning, a worker found the body at Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute.

Details are few, but we know crews are working to recover the body. After that, there will be an autopsy.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.