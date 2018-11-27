Clear

Dead body found in Oblong Park appears to be suicide

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County, Illinois Coroner has released more information about a dead body found in an Oblong park.

He told us the cause of death appears to be suicide.

The county coroner said someone discovered the body in Oblong Park early Monday morning.

Police believe the body was that of a man who had gone missing.

