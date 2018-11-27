OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County, Illinois Coroner has released more information about a dead body found in an Oblong park.
He told us the cause of death appears to be suicide.
The county coroner said someone discovered the body in Oblong Park early Monday morning.
Police believe the body was that of a man who had gone missing.
Related Content
- Dead body found in Oblong Park appears to be suicide
- Death investigation underway after dead body found at Oblong Park
- Crews use drones to find downed powerlines in Oblong
- Oblong boutique supplies clothes to those in need
- Body found in Wabash river
- Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead at 55 of apparent suicide
- Missing Indiana woman found dead
- Autopsy completed for body found in pond
- Pushing out suicide awareness
- Dugger man found dead in private pond
Scroll for more content...