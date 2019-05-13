DePauw President Mark Mccoy to step down at conclusion of 2019-20 Academic Year

DePauw President D. Mark McCoy and Kathy Patterson Vrabeck ’85, chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, announced today that McCoy, who has served as president of the University since 2016, has informed the Board that his service to DePauw will conclude at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

“I have loved my time at DePauw as dean and president,” said McCoy. “I remain in awe of our faculty, staff, students and alumni and will treasure the relationships developed here for a lifetime. I am also proud of the administrative team and our focus on building a strong foundation for the continued investment in our student experience, people and campus.

“At this time, I believe that new leadership can build on this stronger foundation and I’m committed to working hand-in-hand with the board, faculty, staff and alumni to not only ensure a smooth transition but equip the next president of DePauw to capitalize on the progress we’ve made and the foundation-building we’ve undertaken together.”

McCoy began his tenure at DePauw in 2011 as dean of the School of Music, a role in which he launched the 21st Century Musician Initiative (21CM) and positioned the music school and DePauw as a major cultural destination for the region. Upon appointment as president, McCoy led the launch of the Gold Commitment, a first-of-its-kind guarantee of a successful ‘launch’ for DePauw graduates. He has also overseen the soon-to-be completed Campaign for DePauw, gifts from which will contribute to new and renovated buildings, strengthen academic life, further enrich the student experience in and out of the classroom, and provide greater access to a DePauw education.

“The trustees accept Dr. McCoy’s resignation with regret and deep gratitude for his selfless contributions to DePauw,” said Vrabeck. “In partnership with the Board, he has undertaken necessary strategic change to strengthen our academic and financial future, while launching critical, ongoing initiatives to ensure student well-being and success. He will soon oversee the completion of what promises to be the largest fundraising campaign in DePauw history, and his leadership will remain critical in the coming year as the University makes significant investments in a new first-year residence hall and plans for renovations to the library.”

Vrabeck said that the Board of Trustees will begin immediately to develop a transition plan that will include a comprehensive national search for DePauw’s 21st president.

“Dr. McCoy’s willingness to remain as president during the coming year will ensure a smooth transition and equip the university to thoughtfully approach the coming search in collaboration with faculty, staff, students and alumni as we plan for the next chapter in the future of the University we love,” added Vrabeck.