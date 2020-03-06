Daylight Saving Time explainer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we all know, we fall back an hour in the fall, and we spring forward an hour in the spring.

This is known as daylight saving time.

The reason we do this is simple...more sunlight during the day.

However places near the poles, or the equator really doesn't recognize daylight saving time. This is because around the equator, they almost always have 12 hours of both light and dark.

At the poles, they have almost 24 hours of dark in the winter and almost 24 hours of light in the summer. But those of us that are between those areas observe daylight saving time.

Think of it this way, right now, the sun is setting in Indiana at almost 6:50 p.m. Heading into summer we will slowly get more and more sunlight, but daylight saving time helps us out a lot.

Starting Sunday, the sun will set a whole hour later, setting at almost 8:00 p.m.!

And of course, the closer to summer we get, the later the sun will set.

Now something else daylight saving time also helps with, is energy consumption.

If the sun is out longer, you don't need to turn on lights around the house as early.

And of course, with more sunshine, comes warmer temperatures.

That pulls back on the need to use heat as we head into spring.

Now, remember, daylight saving time happens at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

That means your clocks should go from 1:59, to then 3:00.