'Day with Robots' lets students test their minds and building skills

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Students got the chance to test their minds and building skills Saturday.

That's with the "Day with Robots" program.

5th graders, all the way up to high school seniors gathered at Vincennes University for the fun.

Students got the chance to learn how to run and program a robot.

They also learned how to program a circuit board.

This was the second year for the event.

Organizers said science and engineering fields are constantly changing, and it's important to teach young people about them.

"The interest in this from the younger kids is great. They want to be here. They want to learn this. They have the interest and drive, and you know my goal is hopefully they come back when they're ready to pursue a career and pick what they want to do, and think of this as a fun job," said Timothy Hedrick.

48-students partcipated in Saturday's event.

Organizers said they plan to do more events like this in the future.