Impeachment trials continue to unfold: What we learned from day one of opening arguments

We now enter day three of President Trump's impeachment trial. News 10 has the latest developments that occurred overnight.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 8:42 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:04 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We now enter day three of President Trump's impeachment trial.

News 10 has the latest developments that occurred overnight.

Let's breakdown the first day of opening arguments. Each party had 24 hours to present their case.

In day one of the opening arguments, Senate managers spent hours laying out all the details of their investigation. 

Floor-lead manager, Adam Schiff, opened with a comment about Ukraine.

"Clearly, Donald Trump felt the Ukrainians owed him,' Schiff said.

His argument against trump revolved around the abuse of power and obstruction of congress. 

"President Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to a strategic partner at war with Russia to secure foreign help with his election. In other words, to cheat. The president's extensive effort to cover up evidence of his misconduct is unprecedented in American history," Schiff explained.

However, those on the Republican side argue this is no new information that's being presented.

"I think we're going to see an awful lot of repetition making the same points over and over again," Ted Cruz shared.

Late Wednesday, President Trump returned to Washington, where he defended his argument of no wrongdoing.

"There's nothing here, I had a very innocent conversation with a very fine gentleman from Ukraine, and it was based on that. People don't even want to talk about that conversation," President Trump explained.

Right now, there are no decisions for who may be called to the stand as a witness. 

The President's defense team could begin presenting its case as early as Saturday.

