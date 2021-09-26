Day of Conservation project adds a special addition to one local park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local volunteers are coming together for a National Day of Conservation project in Vigo County.

Mossy Oak Properties, Vigo County High School Bass Fishing teams, and several other organizations came together for a community-oriented project this weekend.

All day on Saturday, dozens of people worked on creating an accessible boat dock at Fowler Park. This is to make sure all residents can have safe and easy access to the lake.

Each year, Mossy Oak Properties works on a project to benefit the community in some way, and this year's project was extra unique!

Jeff michalic

Director ? Mossy oak properties

"Do something in our communities to improve our environment and the outdoor experience for people whether that is planting trees, picking up trash, building boat docks, whatever we can do to make our spot of the world better," Jeff Michalic, owner of Mossy Oak Properties, said.