Day of Change celebrates the birthday of first Ronald McDonald House

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was the so-called Global Day of Change.

McDonald's restaurants all over the country are celebrating the birthday of the first Ronald McDonald House.

Customers spent all year donating their loose change to canisters at the restaurants.

On Friday, they could also buy a pair of Ronald McDonald's iconic striped socks for a $10 donation.

The money has been helping the organization for more than 40 years.

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families of critically ill or injured children who are being treated at any Indianapolis hospital.

Families are able to stay at the house for free thanks to your donations.