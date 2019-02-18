Day Five: Search continues for man that jumped in the Wabash River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are on day number five since a man jumped into the Wabash River in Terre Haute.

Since then, crews have combed the water looking for any sign of the man.

No names will be released until a body is recovered.

Authorities do say they believe they know who they are searching for.

Witnesses say a man in his mid-20's with long hair jumped into the river near Fairbanks Park around 6:00 on Wednesday night.

With river levels going down, authorities say search efforts will be scaled back.