TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A 20-year-old man will spend the holidays behind bars. Davonte Brown appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican Friday morning.



He's facing a number of charges including attempted murder.



According to court documents, Brown is connected to a drive-by shooting this past August.



The crime reportedly happened in the 1900 block of North 6th street in Terre Haute.

Police say a 17-year-old female was shot in the hip and witnesses tell police brown was hanging from the sunroof of a moving vehicle when he fired around 10 shots toward the home.



A $100,000 bond has been set and his next day in court is January 3rd