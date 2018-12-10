Davis sentencing pushed back to December 18th

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Donavon Davis changed his plea to guilty in August in the attack of Vincennes Lincoln teacher Cheryl Clemens. Davis had pleaded not guilty originally.

Davis was in court Monday for a sentencing hearing. The judge heard from Davis' grandmother as well as Davis himself.

Davis admitted to attacking Clemons while answering questions from the prosecution. He said he kicked the teacher in the face. During questioning, he also admitted to hitting Clemons with a chair four times.

Clemens says her injuries have prevented her from returning to work.

Davis apologized directly to the teacher's family in court. His charge is for aggravated battery resulting in bodily injury. That's a level 3 felony.

Davis has been under home monitoring since the attack. The defense says his good behavior shows that Davis has served his time. The prosecution is asking for six years with the department of corrections and three additional years of home detention.

Ultimately, the judge asked for more time to make a decision on the case. Sentencing will happen December 18th at 8:30.