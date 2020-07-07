Daviess County leaders announced 'Daviess Driven' initiative

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit city and county leaders decided to form the Advance Daviess County Coalition. The group was tasked to help keep the county afloat during and after the pandemic.

Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says "Daviess Driven is our first campaign for the Advance Daviess County Coalition. Daviess driven is centered around the Mid-States corridor project here in southern Indiana."

Currently, the Mid-States Corridor project lists six different routes to connect to I-69. Five of those would come into contact with Daviess county. Out of those five, two would run into the heart of the county.

Niehoff says, "It would be phenomenal, not only for Daviess county but for the region. We have I-69 traversing our county. The leveraging the mid-states corridor and the state's investment in that project along with i-69 we feel is a strong point in Daviess county's favor."

The coalition says the project would be essential in the county's long term recovery following the pandemic. Now they focus on getting their message to those who will be deciding the route's final plans.

Niehoff explains, "Having those conversations with stakeholders and really just advocating, educating, and talking about the project and how positive it would be for the region."