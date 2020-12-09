Daviess county considers options on mandate enforcement as county goes red

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The red designation will restrict group gatherings to 25 people. Health leaders are asking at-risk residents to steer clear of any social gatherings. Restrictions will also impact local school events.

Daviess County health nurse Kathy Sullender explains, "All school sports and activities are limited. Basketball is now down to players, coaches, and parents/guardians only. No fans."

The red restrictions are from the state. But county leaders are looking at their own options.

Just a day before the change in designation, Daviess County commissioners were weighing their options.

During a meeting, county commissioner Nathan Gabhart said, "We're too the level now where we've got to start driving the hammer on some of these folks."

The discussion came up at the end of the monthly commissioners' meeting. Reports coming into the county of businesses not adhering to guidelines.

Gabhart said, "Some photos I received yesterday, these meatpacking plants with thirty people in the back. Not one with a mask on. Mass packing meat products."

Sullender says, "We've had a lot of complaints about restaurants, employees, restaurant owners not following the mask mandate."

Commissioners are now looking for a way to enforce the mandate.

At the meeting, Gabhart said, "If we send them a written warning saying we're going to shut them down if they don't comply, and they don't comply, I want to see them shut down."

The proposed enforcement would go to businesses that are in blatant disregard of the mandate. If the violation continues the establishment could lose their food permit for 24 hours.

The details are still being worked out, but health and county leaders say something needs to be done.

Sullender explains, "We don't want to shut anybody down but again we have to make sure that we're providing a safe environment."