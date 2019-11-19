Daviess County Sheriff deputy's to get AEDs for vehicles

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Last year was a good year for the Daviess County Health Department. They had a large number of folks coming to get immunizations.

Mallory Swartzentruber with the Health Department says, "We had extra funding that was provided to us by the insurance companies when we bill. And so we had this extra funding that we can use toward community projects."

The health department decided they would approach the sheriff's office. They hoped to get an AED in every squad car in the county.

Sheriff Gary Allison says, "I told them that we needed 27 and they were like uh oh."

Each unit can cost more than one thousand dollars. They were able to get the number needed for around forty thousand dollars.

The next step is getting the AEDs road-ready.

Swartzentruber explains, "We'll go over how to use them and step by step which is very easy. All you have to remember to do, I tell everybody, you turn it on. If you can remember to turn it on then you can use one."

AEDs help patients who are suffering from a heart attack or, cardiac arrest. The devices will be able to tell if the a-e-d is needed on the patient. If needed, pads send an electric current to the heart to get it back in rhythm. Meaning the quicker they can get help, the better the chance of survival.

Allison says, "Our cars are always somewhere and you never know if we are just right around the corner or a mile or two away. You know if we can get there first and we know there is someone having heart issues there we can deploy this unit and possibly save a life."