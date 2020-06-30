Daviess County woman charged after victim receives around 100 spam texts per day for months

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana woman is facing several charges after a person reports receiving around 100 spam text messages per day.

According to police, the investigation started in February of this year when a person was targeted on social media by people who were against a referendum for raising taxes for the Washington Community Schools.

That investigation led police to 38-year-old Rikki Lyford.

Lyford allegedly signed up for a Gmail account in the victim's name, and then signed the victim up for multiple spam text messages.

Police say the victim received 70 to 100 texts per day for around three months.

Two other people also reported receiving the same kinds of messages, but police say it's not clear if Lyford was involved.

Lyford was arrested on Monday and charged with identity deception, counterfeiting, and harassment.