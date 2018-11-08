Daviess County woman accused of stealing money from school band booster account

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Daviess County woman is accused of stealing money from a school's band booster account for more than three years.
According to court documents, Sheryl Chestnut was stealing out of the Bar Reeve Band Booster account to the tune of $34,295.
Documents show Chestnut paid her personal bills with the stolen money.
She reportedly told authorities she intends to pay the money back.
