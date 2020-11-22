Daviess County students move to remote learning

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Daviess County, all students are moving to remote learning, effective immediately.

This is according to the health department.

Several athletic teams are also impacted.

Here is a full list of restrictions:

1) All Daviess County School Corporations will transfer to their virtual learning protocols for all students

within their jurisdictions.

2) All Daviess County School Corporations will suspend all extra-curricular activities, including sports

events, practices, clubs, special events, etc.

3) All social gathers, whether indoor, or out, must limit number of attendees to twenty-five (25) people or

less, social distancing and mask protocols must be observed at all times.

4) All funeral home visitations are limited to no more than twenty-five (25) people at any one time, social

distancing and mask protocols must be observed at all times.

5) All fitness centers and the like are limited to no more than twenty-five (25) people at a time, social

distancing and mask protocols must be observed at all times.

6) All restaurants, taverns, nightclubs and bars are limited to 50% capacity at all times, social distancing

and mask protocols must be observed at all times.

7) All businesses shall remain open for operation at this time, but must follow social distancing and mask

protocols at all times.

8) All religious services are strongly encouraged to transfer to virtual services. Any in-person services

must follow social distancing and mask protocols at all times.

9) As previously ordered, all nursing homes and assisted living facilities are closed to visitations.