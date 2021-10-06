Daviess County sees influx of people coming to get their third COVID-19 shot

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday, the health department held its second clinic at Washington Community Schools. The clinic gave second shots to around 30 students and staff. Recently health department staff have visited Barr-Reeve and Purdue Farms for the same type of clinic.

Wednesday was busy for everyone at the health department. Staff went to the Daviess jail to get folks vaccinated there. The parking lot was also full of folks looking to get a covid-19 test.

A lot of folks have also been coming in for their third shot. That demand came almost immediately after a third shot was announced. Folks can do walk-ins to get their shot. Health department administrator Kellie Streeter says she hopes their efforts are helping to slow the spread in the community.

Streeter says, "It does seem to be slowing down. We do seem to be seeing a lull. And we're really hoping that that's indicative of we're on the other side of this."