Daviess County seeking community input

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Shannon O'Toole only just moved to Daviess County six months ago. But her time in the county goes beyond just calling it home.

O'Toole says, "Have been involved in the community but I am really excited about the moving over here and part of that is driven by all the exciting things that are happening in Daviess County."

O'Toole has worked in Daviess County for eight years. While she's excited about its progress, she admits there are things she'd like to see improved.

O'Toole explains, "Everyone calls me the crazy dog lady, but I want a place to be able to take my dog. I want a place to just be able to go out and be me myself and love the people around me."

O'Toole says it was difficult finding a house in her income range.

O'Toole explains, "I think that is something important to focus on is having that middle-income housing."

It's input like O'Toole's that the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation is looking for.

Daviess County Economic Development Corporation executive director Bryant Niehoff says, "We are in the process of developing our quality of place and workforce attraction plan with a few consultants that are helping to facilitate and guide the process."

The plan takes all the community input and finds what residents want and need. This plan then will be submitted to the Regional Opportunities Initiatives for grant funding.

Leadership team member Diana Snyder says, "We need things and attract amenities for want to come live here. It's not just about work anymore. It's about what can your community do for me."

The group is hosting two town hall meetings. The first on June 11th from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Washington East Side Park Community Building. The second meeting will happen on June 12th from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Odon Community and Senior Citizens Center.

If you'd like to fill out the survey: Click Here