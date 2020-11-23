Daviess County schools move to remote learning

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday evening the Daviess County health department sent out a list of new restrictions. This came after 170 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county in just two days.

Bars and restaurants were reduced to 50% capacity. Groups are limited to 25 people. All Daviess county schools were moved to a red status.

Barr-Reeve superintendent Travis Madison says, "I probably voiced some frustration because I just felt like that over the last eight months we've all been able to work as a team to come to some of these decisions."

School leaders throughout Daviess county had less than 24 hours to implement their remote learning plans. While frustrated, Madison says he understands the situation.

Madison explains, "In talking with the county officials last night and even again this morning, they're just trying to do the best they can do to mitigate the case numbers and mitigate the spread of this. As we all are."

Right now Madison says they are just working to get through the next few days to Thanksgiving break. This means making sure students have all the tools they need like laptops and adequate internet.

Madison says, "One of the biggest things we've done over the spring and summer is outfit our teachers with a lot more equipment and a lot more resources to provide online instruction."

As for what the future holds...

Madison says, "We're still in the process of dealing with the announcement yesterday. Getting our ducks in a row for the next two weeks. But I think obviously those conversations will be had this week as far as what does the rest of the semester look like from an instructional standpoint."