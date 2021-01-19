Daviess County receives certification on two plots of land near I-69

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Every day thousands of cars pass by empty fields in Daviess county. The land sits near a busy interchange. Quietly it sits waiting for new development.

Bryant Niehoff with DaviessCounty Economic Development Corporation explains, "Near the i-69 interchange, near the city of Washington, Daviess county. It's really been a priority area for development for our community for years. And now we're starting to see a lot of that come to fruition."

2020 saw big strides to bring more development to the area. Daviess Driven is pushing to bring the mid states corridor to the interchange. True Rx announced it will bring 90 new jobs to a new expansion.

2021 is starting off with two large areas of land being certified ready for industry.

Niehoff explains, "It removes barriers in the development process. It helps us to remain competitive at the state and national level for new economic development projects."

One site received a gold certification. The other silver. Each designation gives interested industries an idea of what is available. It's a leg up for the community to entice businesses to build and hire in Daviess County.

Niehoff says, "Things do tend to snowball. It's tough to be the first one. To take the dive into the deep end of the pool right? But once you do, you figure out the water is nice right? And the word starts spreading."

The water looks to be nice for over 200 acres of land near I-69. Now it is just a matter of time before that word spreads.

Niehoff says, "I'm very hopeful for some positive things in the next few years. There is a lot of energy behind commercial development along US 50 near the I-69 interchange. Industrial development even some housing and residential."