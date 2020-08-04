Daviess County prepares for potential surge in COVID-19

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the state of Indiana there have been 249 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Daviess county. That's from Tuesday afternoon. There have been 19 deaths. The Daviess County Emergency Management team, sheriff's office, and health department are hoping to keep that number down. They're starting by stockpiling personal protective equipment.

Daviess County Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator Kellie Streeter explains, "We put our heads together and with our health officer decided that we really needed a 90 day supply on hand and put some other measures in place in our buildings to protect against a COVID-19 infection."

That's a 90 day supply of masks, gowns, gloves, and other PPE.

The PPE was purchased using funding from the federal cares act. That came at a price tag of $75,000.

But the efforts don't stop there. The group plans to go before the commissioners to get some bigger equipment. Equipment like UV lights.

Streeter says, "These can be rolled into a room, opened up in a certain square footage within three minutes will be sanitized so to say, with this UV light."

A tool to help keep heavily traveled areas like the health department and Daviess County jail safe. A smaller version would be used to help disinfect masks. All in hopes of being prepared for more cases of COVID-19.

Streeter explains, "It's a big job, our health department in Daviess County has done a wonderful job, our nurses are awesome. But it's every day all day."