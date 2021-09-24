Daviess County offers $5,000 to people to move to the community

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a lot of farmland in DaviessCounty. Lots of wide-open spaces. It's the type of area folks looking to move away from big city life would be looking for.

Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says, "As someone who chose to move to this community, you don't know what this community is about until you're here."

Niehoff moved to Daviess County to take charge of the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation. For the last 3 years, he's been working to bring folks to the community. Now thanks to Radius Indiana he and Daviess County have a little extra help.

Jeff Quyle with Radius Indiana explains, "It's exciting when we have a project like this that lets us peek behind a different curtain and look at something like population attraction as a new field for us to explore."

Radius Indiana is attracting people to move to three different counties. The way they're doing that is simple...pay them.

Quyle says, "Taking communities like Daviess county, or Orange county, or Dubois county and offering a population incentive. We didn't know what the right amount was to offer."

After talking it over Radius settled on five thousand dollars. Each county has different criteria for who can get the five-grand check.

Daviess county has two different criteria. Money is offered to people who are moving to the county from out of state.

Niehoff says, "Or a recent college graduate that is getting into the workforce for the first time."

Both criteria attack two key areas that Daviess county struggles with. Bringing out-of-state folks in and retaining those high skilled students. Both groups hope giving an incentive will help to grow southern Indiana.

Niehoff explains, "Once you're here you truly realize how wonderful of a community that this is to work in. We just need that extra nudge to get them here."

