Daviess County man charged with child molestation, rape, and incest

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Washington, Indiana man is facing charges after police say he molested a child.
On Sunday, the Washington Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jason Conley.
Police said this was after a report was filed by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The report involved the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Conley was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of child molesting, rape, and incest.
