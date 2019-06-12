Clear

Daviess County man behind bars facing criminal recklessness charges.

Deputies arrested John Zehr, without incident.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 9:29 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - John Zehr, a Daviess County man is behind bars Wednesday facing criminal recklessness charges.

It stems back to an incident that happened Tuesday evening at a home in Montgomery, Indiana.

Deputies say they received a call about a man threating to harm himself and his family.

They were told he had a gun and a shot had been fired.

The road around the home was closed off. and some familes were evacuated for safety reasons during negotiations..

Deputies arrested Zehr, without incident.

