Daviess County looks to hold outreach vaccine clinics to help fight surge in COVID-19 cases

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Daviess County health department is back to full-time COVID-19 operations. That's according to emergency preparedness coordinator Kellie Streeter.

Streeter says, "We just want to make sure that the community has access to it all. They know we have access to it all. We're here to help."

Part of those operations is outreach clinics. The first came earlier this week at Barr-Reeve. But the health department isn't stopping there.

On Wednesday, September 8, a free vaccine clinic is scheduled at Washington High School. Another clinic is also planned in Odon next week.

The health department is working to get on top of the steady surge in cases in Daviess County. Friday, 59 new cases were reported. 52 of those new cases were in folks who were unvaccinated.

The health department has also become the community's free testing site. All in hopes of catching the virus as early as possible.

Streeter says, "If we can test and isolate and keep these families in that ten-day window of isolation it will slow down the spread much much sooner."