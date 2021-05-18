Daviess County looks to fight rising COVID-19 positivity rate

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Daviess County's positivity rate is on the rise. Folks in the community are under a yellow status. The number of positive cases began going up around the end of March. At about the same time that the vaccination rate began slowing.

Daviess County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Kellie Streeter explains, "We were at 100% filled for months and people on waiting lists that we were scouring. It was a major undertaking but now it's slowed down and we're seeing half of what we were."

New cases of COVID-19 have been in children and in the 20-40 age group. The health department gave its first shot to a 12-year-old last week. While more kids are lining up to get the shot, health officials hope adults will follow the kids' lead.

Right now the county sits at a 26% vaccination rate. That's one of the lowest in the state. One reason that number is low is due to the large Amish population.

Streeter says, "There is a very large pocket in our west-central area and it is that population that is choosing not to be vaccinated."

One key to getting more folks vaccinated is outreach. The health department has been making stops to local businesses. All in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Streeter says, "We've been trying to capture those people at work and it's worked very well for us."

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine: Click Here