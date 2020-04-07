Daviess County issues third abatment and serves order to Chosen Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Chosen Healthcare in Daviess county announced plans to convert its nursing facility to a COVID 19 hospital. Current residents would go to other facilities out of the county. This caused an outcry from the leaders and the public.

Recently county leaders passed two abatements blocking Chosen Healthcare from doing this.

A third abatement passed Tuesday afternoon. It says residents moved before the abatements must be returned to their previous accommodations. It also prohibits moving residents without consent from the health officer.

Also Tuesday afternoon Daviess county sheriff Gary Allison served a restraining order to Chosen Healthcare. The order forbids the organization from moving or transporting anyone from the Washington Nursing Center.