WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Chosen Healthcare in Daviess county announced plans to convert its nursing facility to a COVID 19 hospital. Current residents would go to other facilities out of the county. This caused an outcry from the leaders and the public.
Recently county leaders passed two abatements blocking Chosen Healthcare from doing this.
A third abatement passed Tuesday afternoon. It says residents moved before the abatements must be returned to their previous accommodations. It also prohibits moving residents without consent from the health officer.
Also Tuesday afternoon Daviess county sheriff Gary Allison served a restraining order to Chosen Healthcare. The order forbids the organization from moving or transporting anyone from the Washington Nursing Center.
Related Content
- Daviess County issues third abatment and serves order to Chosen Healthcare
- Daviess County Election Results
- Fire destroys Daviess county business
- Daviess county honors the fallen
- Daviess County seeking community input
- Daviess County man charged with dealing meth
- Power restored in Daviess and Martin counties
- Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash
- Police in Daviess County investigate attempted kidnapping
- Daviess County turkey barn destroyed in fire