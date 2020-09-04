Daviess County health officials cautiously optimistic on falling positive COVID-19 rate

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Daviess county health department reports it's positive COVID-19 numbers every other day.

For weeks those reports had numbers in the double digits each time. But Friday that changed.

Daviess County Health Nurse Kathy Sullender says, "We've been in the red zone a few days and now we're in the orange zone and just trying to keep a handle on, or trying to, keep a handle on things."

Friday the county reported 8 new cases of COVID-19. It's good news for a health department that has been working overtime to stop the spread. Sullender attributes the improvement to the community.

Sullender says, "It's a combination of people following the guidance and wearing the mask and staying home when they're sick and social distancing. Then I think it's also people are sick and not getting tested."

The virus is widespread through Daviess county. Sullender says areas in Odon and Montgomery have been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Sullender explains, "Some of them have no symptoms at all. Some of them had something for a day, very minor. Some of them are weeks into it and they still can't do their daily activities without taking a nap. Others are gasping for air on oxygen. It's just there's no rhyme or reason to who does well and who doesn't do well."

Friday the county was up to 548 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 24 deaths.

While the county's spike appears to be on the downward trend health officials are still cautious.

Sullender says, "Stay home when you're sick. Even if you think it's something minor, just stay home. It's better to be safe than sorry."