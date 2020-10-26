Daviess County government center opens for business

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In recent years Daviess county has been dealing with the issue of space. The health department and other government agencies were moved from the courthouse to homes the county purchased nearby.

County commissioner Nathan Gabhart explains, "The functionality and access was becoming an issue. The maintenance was becoming an issue. The judicial system needed more space. Obviously, it's a very high demand department that we have."

Construction began on the center in 2018. Problems with the original contractors ended up delaying the project. But now the facility is ready for work.

Gabhart says, "About 33,000 square feet, which should be plenty. It cost around eight million dollars. So some of the initial bids came in fifteen sixteen million, so we pared those down."

Already Monday morning folks were coming in to pay their property taxes. The health department had started setting up in its new location. And county records were being moved to their new homes. Leaving the former courthouse to the judicial system.

Gabhart says, "We feel great, we feel great. It was a great team effort. When things are going well it's easy to work together. When things are kind of not going extremely well we've got to really pull together. And we're really proud of the other commissioners and the entire team. The entire courthouse team, they were extremely patient."