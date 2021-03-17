Daviess County eyes establishing infastructure development zone

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rural Daviess County is pretty quiet. That's a good thing for a lot of folks who've been converting their homes into offices and classrooms. It can be a nice setup, except for one problem. Getting reliable internet.

Daviess County Economic Development Corporation executive director Bryan Niehoff explains, "Since the pandemic, it's really moved up on our priority list to get aggressive and to form partnerships when it comes to ultimately getting high-speed fiber internet to every household and business in Daviess County."

That's where a proposed infrastructure development zone comes into play. The zone would cover all of Daviess County. It would supply an incentive for internet companies to begin installing broadband and fiber. That incentive would be to waive property taxes.

Niehoff says, "Over a ten-year time frame. So from the date of passage over a ten-year time frame those property taxes that would be generated are exempt."

Montgomery Indiana based RTC Communications is already planning to be the first company to take advantage. RTC is planning a 20 million dollar project to get Daviess County connected.

Niehoff says, "We partner with them. Brought this onto our radar screen. We're in the process of setting this up in Daviess County to make their expansion possible."

Setting up the zone would come in the form of an ordinance. That ordinance would need to be passed by Daviess County commissioners.

Niehoff says, "Broadband accessibility is a challenge. It's the wave of the future and it opens up so many doors for economic development, for community development, for growth in Daviess County. If we achieve that goal."